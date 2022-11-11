CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s Walk-In Clinic, 22075 Constitution Drive, Carthage and Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility, 21957 Cole Road, Carthage are currently experiencing a phone and internet outage. According to the Development Authority of the North Country, a fiber line has been cut and is being repaired.
Both Carthage Walk-In Clinic and Meadowbrook Terrace are still open for service and visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.