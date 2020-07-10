CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and its Board of Directors has announced the 2020 recipients of the Dr. Frank Harvey and JoAnn Zando Health Care Scholarship.
This annual scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors from Carthage and Beaver River high schools, as well as any graduating high school senior of a Carthage Area Hospital employee. Awardees must have an interest in pursuing a career in health care in either a clinical or support role.
Four seniors were selected and were awarded $750 each. From Carthage High School, awardees were Emily V. Mueller, Black River and Itai A. Parnes, Carthage. Juleanna R. Duell, Castorland and Maggie M. Farney, Lowville, were the Beaver River recipients.
Ms. Mueller, daughter of Melissa and Christopher Mueller, will attend SUNY Plattsburgh to study nutrition.
Mr. Parnes, son of Michele and Dr. Nata Parnes, will attend Brown University to study computer science with plans to pursue a career in artificial intelligence pertaining to health care.
Ms. Duell, daughter of Jennifer and David Duell, will attend Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Science to study clinic laboratory sciences.
Ms. Farney, daughter of Tracy Sitko Farney and Terry Farney, will attend LeMoyne College’s partnership program with St. Joseph’s College of Nursing to receive her bachelor of science in nursing.
The Dr. Frank Harvey and JoAnn Zando Healthcare Scholarship is named in memory of two people who dedicated their lives to improving health care for north country residents.
Dr. Harvey was a longtime family physician who practiced in the Carthage and Watertown areas at Family Practice Associates until his untimely death in 2009 at the age of 52.
Mrs. Zando was a longtime Carthage Area Hospital employee who, at the time of her death in 2017, served as development manager for the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.
Seniors who plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year College, or the licensed practical nursing program at BOCES, and will be enrolled in an academic program in the health or medical field, are eligible to apply. A scholarship selection committee determines awardees after a thorough review of each applicant’s academic and scholastic record, leadership skills, community involvement, communication skills and overall interest in a health care career.
