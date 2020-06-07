CARTHAGE — Restrictions on social gathering organizations have changed the way events and fundraisers are held.
Such was the case for the Carthage Area Hospital team’s fifth annual “Sing Your Heart Out Karaoke Contest” to benefit the American Heart Association which went virtual this year with good results.
“We’re extremely pleased with the outcome,” organizer Taylour L. Scanlin said. “Fundraising can be extremely tough with the circumstances we’re all facing, so we decided to try something new and a bit creative by hosting it virtually and it worked. The crowd was pleased.”
The contest was held online through Zoom with more than 10 singers and 25 spectators who each donated a minimum of $10 to participate.
The Best Solo Performance as determined by celebrity judges Alex Hazard from ABC50 and Olivia Grant from Olivia Grant Creative was Marella Byrne, 12, who sang ”Good Girl” by Carrie Underwood. According to Ms. Scanlin, the young girl also won last year’s contest.
Kaitlyn Lashomb, singing “Last Name” by Carrie Underwood was deemed the Most Entertaining.
Singing “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, Phoebe Hall placed second in the contest.
The contest raised $470 for the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.