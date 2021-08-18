WATERTOWN — City officials learned late Monday afternoon that Watertown won’t receive a $7.75 million federal grant to create an amphitheater …
CARTHAGE — Although one funding source did not move forward, the Carthage Area Hospital capital project is still on track.
The hospital with the town of Champion as a co-applicant applied for $6 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Defense Infrastructure Program Grant. The applicants were informed earlier this week that their application would not be moving forward to the next phase of the selection process.
The funding had been earmarked for the installation of water and sewer service to the area surrounding the future hospital main campus. The hospital currently operates a walk-in clinic at the location off Cole Road behind Meadow Brook Terrace Assisted Living Facility.
Fort Drum had endorsed the application for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program, which, according to the DOD website, “is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life.”
Hospital and town officials are not discouraged by the recent announcement.
“Although, we were incredibly encouraged and very humbled that Fort Drum and Garrison believed and viewed this project as important, this doesn’t change anything regarding the progress of this project,” said Taylour Lynn Scanlin, foundation and marketing executive director for the hospital. “We’re greatly appreciative to Fort Drum and Garrison for their belief in this project and how beneficial it will be to the community at large. This project was never contingent on grant funding, however, any support helps — just like with any project. We’re in the process of applying for different grants. The project will still move forward as planned.”
The capital project to construct a new $86 million hospital is awaiting funding approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to Ms. Scanlin, the hospital expects to begin an expansion at the walk-in clinic site to move primary care to that location.
“We were pleased to co-apply to help the hospital,” said Town Supervisor Bruce Ferguson. “The new hospital may draw additional development and after completion of the project the infrastructure would be turned over to the town for operation.”
The city of Watertown was also denied funds through the DOD for its amphitheater project slated for Thompson Park.
