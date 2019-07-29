Carthage hospital opening walk-in clinic

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital soon will open a walk-in clinic on the grounds of what eventually will be the new hospital campus.
Construction is being completed on a module structure and a roadway leading from Cole Road, behind Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility, to the walk-in clinic.
The temporary clinic, which hospital Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Duvall described as being similar to an urgent care, is a first step in the hospital acquiring the Rural Health Clinic designation.
The hospital is looking to build a new facility, to house the hospital along with its four remote clinics.
The new road, built to town specifications, extends past Meadowbrook Terrace, 21957 Cole Road, to access the new campus. Infrastructure for water and sewer are being extended to the new site.
According to Mr. Duvall, the hospital is awaiting the “final sign-off from the state health department.”
The hospital is awaiting financing through the United States Department of Agriculture and has applied for a grant through the state.
The walk-in clinic is expected to be operational by the end of August.
