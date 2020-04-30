Carthage hospital school based health clinics reopen

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital has announced its school based health clinics have reopened.
To ensure safety, a pre-call to the clinic to set up an appointment is required. Upon arrival a call must be made to alert the staff who will let the patient and one parent or guardian into the building and escort them to the clinic. If a child is not enrolled in the program they can be sign up during the initial phone call. The program accepts all insurance with no co-pay.
All locations are open Monday through Friday, except for holidays:
n Beaver River Central School, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 315-346-3306
n Carthage Central High School, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 315-493-5070
n Carthage Middle School, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 315-493-5075
n LaFargeville Central School, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 315-519-5415
