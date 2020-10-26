CARTHAGE — In response to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the north country, Carthage Area Hospital will suspend all hospital and assisted living facility visitation beginning Tuesday.
Exceptions include patient support persons or family members, and legal representatives of patients in imminent end of-life situations. There can also be at least one support person to accompany a pregnant individual for the duration of their stay as medically appropriate.
The hospital’s Beaver River School Based Health Center is temporarily closed during this time and will reopen once the school district approves the reopening of school. Patients can utilize the Carthage Walk-In Clinic or call the LaFargeville School Based Health Center to schedule a telemedicine visit at 315-519-5415.
The hospital is taking all precautions to keep its employees and patients safe while adhering to state Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
To view the current visitation guidelines, visit the hospital’s website www.carthagehospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.