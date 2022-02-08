CARTHAGE — After nearly a decade of attempting to have a West End Avenue property come into compliance with village code and years of deterioration, the village Board of Trustees had the structure demolished Tuesday.
The board conducted a public hearing Jan. 18 during which it was determined that emergency conditions existed at the 773 West End Ave. property.
According to village records, the declaration was made based upon an inspection of the exterior of the building, noting “structural integrity of the house is compromised due in part to the collapsed roof resting on the second floor, the bow in the headers of the first story windows; and the existing foundation partially collapsed on three sides.”
Based on a report from Scott Soules, from GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, the board concluded “the building presents significant, immediate issues regarding public safety both in terms of occupancy and structural integrity of the building and the safety of neighboring residents.”
During the public hearing, Charles King, who had owned the property, said he needed more time to make repairs. Village attorney Joseph Russell pointed out that the owner had since March 2021 to make the necessary repairs but had failed to do so.
With the emergency declaration, occupancy of the structure was terminated immediately and the board authorized the removal of the structure by Independent Commercial Contractors, Lorraine.
The demolition included disposal of the debris at Rodman landfills, for which the village was responsible for tipping fees. As the building was unsafe, an asbestos assessment could not be made and the village applied for a waiver from the state at a cost of $2,000 for the filing fee. The demolition was monitored by Adirondack Operations.
Following the demolition and removal of debris, the site will be capped.
The cost of the project was about $18,000 which will be levied onto the property’s taxes.
