Carthage Knights celebrate 125th anniversary

The Father John Cosmic Council 291 of the Knights of Columbus celebrated its 125th anniversary with Mass and an luncheon. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — The Father John Cosmic Council 291 of the Knights of Columbus is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This milestone was marked May 21 by the celebration of Mass at St. James Church, followed by a luncheon at the Carthage American Legion.

Guest speaker Vincent Paragon highlighted the history of the local Council and shared memories of his 60-plus years of membership.

