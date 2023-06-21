Carthage Knights celebrate 125th anniversary

CARTHAGE — The Father John Cosmic Council 291 of the Knights of Columbus is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This milestone was marked May 21 by the celebration of Mass at St. James Church, followed by a luncheon at the Carthage American Legion.
Guest speaker Vincent Paragon highlighted the history of the local Council and shared memories of his 60-plus years of membership.
The Knights of Columbus was formed in 1882 in New Haven, Conn., by Father Michael J. McGivney to provide for the needs of Catholic families.
According to the organization’s website, “The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization with 1.7 million members. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Catholic Church, their communities, families and young people.”
St. James Parish, under the spiritual leadership of Father Matthew Ryan, Order of Saint Augustine, was granted a council charter in 1897.
“Throughout its history, the council has supported the parishes of St. James in Carthage, St. Mary’s in Copenhagen, and Augustinian Academy with its time, talent and treasures,” said current Carthage Grand Knight Garry Stevens. “The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization that serves the Catholic Church and the community through various charitable programs. The members of the Knights of Columbus council are men of faith and action who live by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.”
At its establishment, the Carthage council did not have a formal name. Knight Joseph Margrey, a former Grand Knight for the local council, initiated the process to remedy that in 2017. At that time, he had a name in mind — Reverend John J. Cosmic — however, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council mandates councils must be named in memorial, not after a person who is living.
Father Cosmic, native of Deferiet and graduate of Augustinian Academy, was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a priest of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The quest to amend the name of the council was renewed after Father Cosmic passed away May 7, 2017, at age 94. After a lengthy process, the name change was approved in 2019.
Members of the Knights of Columbus enjoy many benefits, including eligibility to join the Knights of Columbus’s top-ranked life insurance program, retirement programs and many more family and personal benefits.
Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to practicing Catholic men in union with the Holy See who are at least 18 years old. A practicing Catholic is one who lives up to the Commandments of God and the precepts of the church. Application blanks are available from any member of the Knights of Columbus.
Catholic men interested in joining the Knights should contact Mr. Stevens by email: ghstevens@yahoo.com.
