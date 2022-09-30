CARTHAGE — The Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council 291 held an installation of officers Sept. 1 at St. James Church. The installation was held in honor of departed Sir Knight Joseph Shambo.

“The theme of our Council for this Fraternal year is the family. Families are the building blocks of our parishes and, indeed, our Faith “ said Grand Knight Garry Stevens.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.