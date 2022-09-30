CARTHAGE — The Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council 291 held an installation of officers Sept. 1 at St. James Church. The installation was held in honor of departed Sir Knight Joseph Shambo.
“The theme of our Council for this Fraternal year is the family. Families are the building blocks of our parishes and, indeed, our Faith “ said Grand Knight Garry Stevens.
Newly installed officers for the 2022-23 Columbian year include Rev. Todd Thibault, chaplain; Mike Sligar, deputy grand knight; Ken Paragon, warden; Garry Stevens, grand knight; John Heindorf, trustee; Bob LaPlatney, outside guard; John Jones, inside guard; Gary Workman, recorder; Darren Bracy, lecturer; Jim Gratch, financial secretary; Charlie Childs, trustee; Jim Cassoni, advocate; Brian Thompson, trustee and Steve Szalach, treasurer.
A reception was held in the community room after the installation.
The mission of the fraternal organization is to provide members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Catholic Church, their communities’ familes and young people.
