CARTHAGE — Since the Carthage Free Library has missed out on a number of fundraisers due to the pandemic, staff has come up with a new event. There will be a month of raffles during September.
Organized by library assistant Serena Parkinson, the fundraiser will be mostly conducted online but a letter explaining the raffle will be distribute door-to-door since some people do not have internet.
Ms. Parkinson said there idea of the calendar raffle came about as a way to award prize baskets and certificates gathered for other events which did not occur.
“I saw another library had done a month of raffles,” Ms. Parkinson, noting the library also has a new webpage which the raffle will help spotlight.
“We are amping-uo our online presence,” she said. “Throughout August we will be spotlighting donors as a way to give back to the donors.”
Some raffle donations have come from Countryside Veterinary, Lucky Ring Ranch, The Wandering Kayak and a Carthage Rod and Gun membership. Daily in September, live drawings will be held. According to Ms. Parkinson, the daily drawings will have a minimum value of $75 and at month’s end there will be two grand prizes worth $300 to $400.
The library is seeking donations for the month of raffles. Tickets will be $5 each or five for $20. For more information call the library at 315-493-2620, visit https://carthagefreelibrary.org/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CarthageFreeLibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.