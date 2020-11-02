CARTHAGE — The Carthage chapter of the International Association of Lions Clubs has been serving the community for 80 years.
The Lions held an anniversary dinner Oct. 21 at the Elks lodge with about 30 in attendance.
After the opening pledge, prayer, toast and welcome, Carthage Central School District Superintendent of Schools Jennifer L. Premo gave an overview of the district’s capital project and information about how the district is coping with the pandemic.
The superintendent stressed the school’s desire to have the students in school as much as possible.
“Having kids in school is what we are about,” Mrs. Premo said. “Social interaction is invaluable. The kids miss connections.”
In her invocation Lion Anne Rohr noted the service Lions do and the hope to continue to serve for years to come.
Following dinner, District Governor Lion Rosemarie Bush spoke of her goals for the year including urging Lions to work together during the pandemic. She also noted she would be partnering with the Center for Vision during her term as district governor.
Lion Bush presented a special award to Carthage Lions president Diana M. Clement. The District Governor’s Award: Lion Cathi Benardo’s Kindess Matters was awarded “in honor of the theme of first vice president Judge Haynes Townsend and the kind, caring spirit Lion Cathi Bernardo exhibited.”
Mrs. Clement accepted the award, noting it should be for the entire club.
“It’s a great honor to be involved with the Carthage Lions Club — 80 years is an accomplishment,” said the club president. “We have great members that go above and beyond for the community that are involved with many different programs and fund raising. The Diabetes Awareness program, stocking shelves at the food pantry, raising funds for the back pack program, raising funds for the library, working with kids in the youth programs and sporting programs providing scholarships to seniors. These are only some of the volunteering that our members do. Carthage Lions Club stands by our motto ‘We Serve.’ We serve where we live, are proud to serve and have a lot of fun while serving.”
Raising funds through chicken and biscuit dinners and can and bottle drives, the Lions serve the community through charitable donations and support of youth leadership camps. The Lions are holding a raffle, through Nov. 13, at Carthage Savings and Loan, to benefit the diabetes fund through Carthage Area Hospital Foundation. They will be co-hosting the annual Thanksgiving Dinner with the Elks which due to the pandemic will be a take out only event.
CLUB HISTORY
The Carthage club was chartered Sept. 16, 1940. In the first decade of the local club, members attended “Know-Your-Town” events visiting local businesses and industries; raised funds for cancer programs; hosted a Christmas distribution of gifts; donated magazines to the Red Cross and canes to local blind persons; and held benefits for the Salvation Army Service Club. Due to World War II, the chapter was disbanded in 1943, then reinstated in 1946. According to a history of the club commemorating its 50th anniversary, the Lions were instrumental in establishing ski slopes on Draper Hill and Cha-Wa-Ta in 1948.
The International Association of Lions Clubs was founded June 7, 1917 in Chicago, Ill. by Melvin Jones. The national club was dedicated to networking for business and social reasons and for the betterment of communities. By 1920, the Lions expanded across the border to Canada and became an international organization. There are now clubs in Latin America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa.
According to its web site, www.lionsclubs.org, the organization is the largest service club organization in the world, with more than a million members in about 190 countries worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.