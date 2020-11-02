CARTHAGE — The Lions’ motto is “We Serve,” and in accordance with their mission statement they strive “to create and foster a spirit of understanding.”
Along with their service, the Lions recognize others’ commitment to seeing to the needs of the community. During the Carthage Lions’ 80th anniversary celebration, the group presented the Uplinger Award to Scott J. Sullivan and Lion Rodney Clement.
Established in 1993 “to honor outstanding Lions, non-Lions and organizations that perform exemplary service to the Club, District or Community,” the award is named for Robert J. Uplinger, a past International President and member of the Syracuse Host Lions Club who devoted himself to promoting and advancing Lionism.
Mr. Sullivan, a Copenhagen graduate, returned to the area about 25 years about to manage Aubuchon Hardware in West Carthage. He has been on the village Board of Trustees for 18 years and serves as the deputy mayor.
“I am very honored to receive the award,” he said. “I appreciate that they thought of me. I can’t believe it. I absolutely love my community and like what I do.”
Lion Clement, a Carthage High School graduate, travels the world as a service technician for CEM Manufacturing of which he is a part owner. Mr. Clement began working for the company, then known as Carthage Machine, in 1978 as welder. He became a Lion in 2009 and is also a member of the Elks and American Legion.
According to his bio, “When home, he is always willing to help cook at all three clubs and do fundraising when needed. He has even pinch hit as an auctioneer at our Christmas auction helping to raise funds ... Rodney truly lives the Lions motto to serve.”
Mr. Clement said he was very surprised to receive the honor.
“I highly appreciate it,” he said. “I like working with people. It is important to help out in the community. Not everyone has the time. I don’t mind helping if I’m home.”
