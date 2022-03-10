CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club is seeking student volunteers to apply for the organization’s volunteerism award.
The organization annually recognizes Carthage Central High School seniors who volunteer in the community.
The Lions feel youth who volunteer become adults who serve. These youth, the club says, will likely grow to be the community leaders of the future.
Service done for class credit or required service hours will not be taken into consideration. Other volunteer service done while in high school, service within the Carthage community and other voluntary service done within their family, church or service outside the area for hurricane or tornado victims over the past four years will be considered.
“There is a difference between volunteer service and required class time,” said Bruce H. Hazen, club treasurer and past president.
The application also includes a short essay on “Why volunteerism is important.”
Application forms are available in the high school guidance office, from any member of the Lions, or can be obtained by calling Mr. Hazen at 315-493-1694. Applications must be returned by April 8 to Bruce H. Hazen, Carthage Lions Club treasurer, 1201 Jewell Drive, Watertown, NY 13601-4266. Two selected winners will be awarded $500 each.
