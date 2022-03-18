CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at United Community Church at the corner of State and North School streets. Scheduled for a mid-May production is the comedy, “And The Winner Is” by Mitch Albom. The cast includes three to four male and two to three female roles. Material for the auditions is available at the Carthage Free Library, 411 Budd St., and the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown.
Latest News
- College hockey notes: Clarkson’s Tsekos finally gets chance to play in big game at Lake Placid
- Watertown First Presbyterian Church hosting second Open Table on Sunday
- Carthage Little Theatre casting ‘And The Winner Is’
- Exford guilty of all counts in 2019 arson fire that killed two Lowville women
- Advocate Drum leader, other military communities lobby for retention funding
- Local college roundup: SLU, Hamilton split baseball doubleheader
- Watertown, surrounding communities gather donations to aid Ukraine in crisis
- High school girls basketball: Copenhagen plans to play same intense style in state semifinal
Most Popular
-
‘Reasons Why I Left’: NNY man writes memoir detailing departure from the Amish life
-
Biden signs 2022 appropriations bill, including millions of dollars for north country
-
Watertown T.J. Maxx store moving up the road to Towne Center plaza
-
Man lit on fire in Watertown still in critical condition, but family says he has shown signs of responding
-
One transported to hospital after tractor-trailer rollover in Rodman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.