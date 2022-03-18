Auditions set for May production in Carthage

CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at United Community Church at the corner of State and North School streets. Scheduled for a mid-May production is the comedy, “And The Winner Is” by Mitch Albom. The cast includes three to four male and two to three female roles. Material for the auditions is available at the Carthage Free Library, 411 Budd St., and the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.