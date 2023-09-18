CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre will present a revival of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This musical was performed in 1983 by Carthage Little Theater and directed by Michael Perfetto Jr. Mr. Perfetto will again direct the revival. Tentative performance dates are Friday, Nov. 3, Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, with a dinner Theater at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant.
Based on the Biblical tale, this musical is without dialogue. Everything is sung during the show. Parts needed for the cast include nine males, four to six females and unlimited members for the mixed chorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.