CARTHAGE — Due to unforeseen circumstances and related theater issues, Carthage Little Theatre has to postpone the musical production of “The Fantasticks” scheduled for the Dec. 2 weekend until the spring.
Carthage Little Theatre postpones ‘The Fantasticks’ until spring
