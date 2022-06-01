CARTHAGE — Carthage area thespians are preparing for a spring production — “Mama Won’t Fly” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
The dinner theater production is about mother in Alabama who refuses to fly to her son’s wedding in California. Her daughter agrees to bring her by car, and with only four days to make it to the ceremony, comedy ensues along way.
During the production, restaurant wait staff will be taking precautions against the spread of COVID by wearing masks and serving the customers at their table. Organizers request patrons be “considerate of our most vulnerable patrons by wearing a mask over your mouth and nose when you are not eating.”
“Carthage Little Theatre is having a growth spurt,” said Rhonda Revette, director, about the group’s biggest cast ever in this production.
As well, “we are also very excited about how many people have agreed to work behind the scenes for this show,” said Ms. Revette.
The cast consists of Kaitlyn Lee, Becky Vary, Mindy High-Brown Silva, Jane Jenkins, Donald Smith, Marianne Dicob, Kristin Tooley, David Shaffer, Toni DeThomas, Tanner Miller and Sunshine.
“I’m feeling a little more optimistic with this show, hoping that we are really going to grow more and more,” said Ms. Revette. “It’s been a hard few years, with the same small group of members doing all the performing and all the other tasks. Sometimes it seemed as though we were hanging on by the barest of threads. Even so, we have managed to put on some really good, quality theatre that always seem to keep our audiences wanting more.”
Carthage Little Theatre will stage three performances of the comedy at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936, State Route 3 at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A buffet will be served at an hour before the shows begins. The cost is $40, including tax and tip.
Reservations may be made until June 13 by calling Ann Rohr at 315-493-2329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.