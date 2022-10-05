CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre Inc. has selected “The Fantasticks” for its fall 2022 production. The musical, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt originated from the play,“Les Romansque” by Edmund Rostand. Since its opening in May 1960 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York and its subsequent revival at the Jerry Orback Theatre, “The Fantasticks” remains the longest running production of any kind in the history of American theater. It is being produced through arrangements with Music Theatre International.
Directing the show is Carthage Little Theatre veteran Timothy Gilligan with Michael Perfetto as the music director. Mr. Gilligan, a Carthage native, recently returned to the area after retiring. Mr. Gilligan and Mr. Perfetto worked together on numerous endeavors, most notable being Carthage Little Theatre’s unforgettable productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.