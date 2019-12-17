CARTHAGE — Eric J. Woods, 37, Carthage, is charged with having sexual contact with a female under the age of 17 for six years.
According to state police, Mr. Woods was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. Mr. Woods was arraigned in village court, and as of press time remains in jail on $10,000 cash bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.