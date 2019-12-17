Man charged with DWI, illegal speed contest
CARTHAGE — Eric J. Woods, 37, Carthage, is charged with having sexual contact with a female under the age of 17 for six years.

According to state police, Mr. Woods was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. Mr. Woods was arraigned in village court, and as of press time remains in jail on $10,000 cash bail.

