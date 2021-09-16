WATERTOWN — Tyler A. Henson, 29, Carthage, was charged by state police with two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, felonies.
Mr. Henson allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female younger than 17 years old in the town of Pamelia. Police did not specify when the alleged acts occurred.
He was arrested Tuesday, arraigned in City Court and later released on his own recognizance. No other details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.