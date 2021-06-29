CARTHAGE — A village man faces multiple charges after allegedly knocking out power to 977 National Grid customers early Tuesday by tampering with the company’s electrical equipment.
Philip E. Winkempleck, 34, of 504 Adelaide St., was charged by village police at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal tampering, fifth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police say that at about 4:30 a.m., Mr. Winkempleck unlawfully entered a National Grid substation at 228 West St. While inside the substation, he allegedly lit a box of paper towels on fire, causing damage to equipment that resulted in the power outage. He also allegedly broke a window at the substation.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court before Judge Eric T. Swartz and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $750 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.