CARTHAGE — A village man is in jail after threatening to hit several state police officers with claw hammers, among other things.
Joshua D. Winkempleck, 35, of Carthage, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and five counts of menacing a police officer.
State police said Mr. Winkempleck engaged in a domestic dispute with a female and then threatened to hit several law enforcement officers who responded to the dispute with two claw hammers in his possession.
Mr. Winkempleck was arraigned in Rutland Town Court on Saturday and remanded into custody at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building in Watertown on $10,000 cash bail.
State police investigated the incident alongside the Village of Carthage and Village of West Carthage police departments, the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
