CARTHAGE — A 38-year-old is facing five charges after he was allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of children.
Michael J. Rosas, 38, Carthage, was charged by state police with first-degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, second-degree unlawful surveillance and possession of a sexual performance by a child, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
The arrest is the result of an investigation into Mr. Rosas allegedly being involved in the sexual exploitation of children.
Mr. Rosas was arraigned in the Watertown City Court and was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond and is scheduled to re-appear Watertown City Court on Jan. 28.
State police were assisted in this investigation by the FBI’s Tampa, Fla., office, Fort Drum Army Criminal Investigation Division, Jefferson County Child Protective Services and the village of Carthage Police Department.
