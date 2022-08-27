FORT DRUM — After a years-long investigation by state and federal agencies, a Carthage man has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 in brass bullet casings from Fort Drum.
Terence M. Williams, 60, of Carthage, was charged by state police Aug. 9 with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.
The investigation into Mr. Williams by state police began in 2019 after a tip came in to an FBI tip line. Troopers worked with the FBI Joint Task Force Investigations Unit and the Fort Drum Criminal Investigations Unit to that find that Mr. Williams, when he was a civilian employee on the base, had allegedly been taking the brass casings from the military in his personal vehicle and transporting it to a salvage yard before selling it. State police allege this began in 2017.
State police valued the brass he allegedly stole at more than $40,000.
When Mr. Williams was arrested, he was transported to jail, arraigned and later released on his own recognizance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.