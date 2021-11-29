WATERTOWN — A Carthage man has been cited after striking the Governor Roswell Pettibone Flower memorial monument in the middle of Washington Street.
Jake A. Camidge, 26, of Carthage was given a traffic citation by city police on Sunday evening, for leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a press release from Watertown city police, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, city police officer Wayne McConnell discovered that two bollards and the base of the monument had been damaged. One bollard had been knocked clear off its base and into the monument, and another had been struck, its snowplow marker knocked off.
Officer McConnell found that a vehicle had traveled north on Washington Street, struck the monument and made the next left onto Stone Street. The officer found the license plate for Mr. Camidge’s red 2004 Ford truck lying on Stone Street.
He then found the truck itself, abandoned in the public parking lot on Stone Street. It had sustained extensive damage on its left side and undercarriage.
City police requested that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies locate Mr. Camidge at his home, but he wasn’t there. Later that evening, Officer McConnell himself located Mr. Camidge at his home.
There, Mr. Camidge admitted to striking the monument, saying he dropped his cigarette as he drove. When he reached down to retrieve the cigarette, he struck the curb of the monument.
Mr. Camidge admitted to driving the truck to the Stone Street lot and leaving it as it was undriveable with a flat tire.
Mr. Camidge was issued a traffic ticket for the incident. The bollards of the monument, as of Monday morning, remain damaged. This isn’t the first time the monument has been struck, and the city has dedicated about $100,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative money to protecting the Roswell Flower monument although no work has been completed yet.
