WATERTOWN — A Carthage man was convicted Friday of 41 charges stemming from accusations that he sexually abused a child over a several years.
Following trial in Jefferson County Court, Eric J. Woods, 39, was, however, acquitted of the top 10 counts against him that were contained in a grand jury indictment handed up in October 2020.
The indictment alleged that he had sexual contact with a female younger than 17 years old on multiple occasions beginning in 2013.
The jury found him guilty Friday of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sex act and 17 counts of the same crime in the third degree, as well as three counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sex abuse and a single count of third-degree rape.
He was found not guilty of a single count of first-degree rape and nine additional counts alleging sex abuse.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 28.
