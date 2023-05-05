CARTHAGE — A Carthage man died and a second Carthage man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night on Route 26.
Donald F. Gerber, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police, and Peter R. Schroy, 54, suffered what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital for treatment.
Troopers said they responded at 9:53 p.m. to a reported one-vehicle crash on Route 26 just south of Cole Road in the area of Carthage Central High School in the town of Champion.
According to troopers, the investigation determined that a 2019 Ford pickup truck, operated by Mr. Schroy, was southbound on Route 26 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees. Mr. Gerber was ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Schroy was extricated from the vehicle by members of the West Carthage Fire Department and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. Troopers did not specify the nature of his injuries.
The investigation into is continuing.
