WATERTOWN — Eric J. Woods, 38, Carthage, has been indicted by a grand jury on 51 counts related to alleged sexual abuse and rape.
According to an indictment handed up in Jefferson County Court, Mr. Woods forcibly raped a girl who was younger than 17 years old in the town of Wilna in November 2019. This comes after numerous sexual abuses he allegedly committed on the girl, which began in 2013.
The charges against Mr. Woods include first-degree rape, 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 17 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
