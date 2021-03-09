COPENHAGEN — State police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on a snowmobile trail between Route 26 and Limburg Forks Road on Sunday in the town of Denmark.
The investigation revealed that Lynn R. Schack Jr., 48, of Carthage, was driving a 2006 Polaris snowmobile north on the trail when he struck a tree.
Mr. Schack was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.