CARTHAGE — Bigger and better each year, the Memorial Day Flag Display was set up on the front lawn of Carthage Central High School, 36500 Route 26, on Monday.
The Carthage Teachers’ Association, with help from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Unit 7227, started the display in 2012. Since that time the display has grown every year.
This year the display contained 160 large — 3 by 5 feet — and 840 small — 12 by 13 inch — American flags along with large flags representing each branch of the armed services and a POW/MIA flag.
“We had a lot of flag sales this year,” said Patricia Sheehan, teachers’ association president.
A section of the flag display is devoted to remembering or honoring specific individuals. This special section of the display will have name tags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized. Ms. Sheehan said 75 flags were sold this year, and the Auxiliary Unit 7227 also donated $100. All proceeds from flag sales go into the CTA Scholarship Fund, which supports Carthage Central School graduating seniors who are going into the fields of education or nursing.
Ms. Sheehan said the display takes three to four hours to set up and is in place until Memorial Day. The display was assembled this year with help from the school’s JROTC unit along with members of the CTA and VFW Auxiliary.
Kristi Brennan, a first grade teacher at West Carthage Elementary and CTA building representative, has helped with the project previously and this year brought along her daughter, Juliana, a kindergartner.
“This takes a lot of hands and can be a little stressful,” Ms. Brennan said. “Juliana is so light and bubbly, she lightens the mood. It’s a good day to be outside especially after being cooped up most of the past year.”
Ms. Sheehan said the display will be taken down on Memorial Day, May 31, starting at 5 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help and may just come to the school at that time.
