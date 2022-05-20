CTA Memorial Day flag display going up Monday
CARTHAGE — The Carthage Teachers’ Association is preparing for the annual Memorial Day flag display, which has become a local community tradition.
“The flag display has grown from about 400 in its first year to now close to 1,800 flags and provides a breathtaking sight as you drive by Carthage High School between May 23 and Memorial Day,” said CTA president Patricia Sheehan. “The display continues to grow through the generous donations and the annual sale of flags.”
There will continue to be a section of the flag display devoted to remembering or honoring specific people. This special section of the display will have name tags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized.
All community members are welcome and encouraged to help put up the display starting at 3 p.m. Monday at Carthage Central High School, 36500 Route 26.
It is suggested that participants bring a hammer.
