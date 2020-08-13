CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and Elks Lodge 1762 have selected Anne Rohr as its 2019 Citizen of the Year.
Ms. Rohr retired after 36 years with the Carthage Central School District as an educator and administrator and currently is the vice president of the district’s Board of Education. She is involved in a number of community organizations including Lions, United Community Church and Carthage Little Theatre.
The Citizen of the Year dinner is set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Carthage Elks Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.