Carthage names new high school principal

CARTHAGE — During the June Carthage Central School District Board of Education meeting, Emily Remington-Burker was appointed as the Carthage High School principal, effective July 1, at an annual salary of $111,000.
Mrs. Remington-Burker replaces Kathleen Beattie, who in January began as the director of student services in the General Brown Central School District.
Growing up in the north country, Mrs. Remington-Burker graduated from Alexandria Central School, studied at Jefferson Community College, and SUNY Oswego where she received her bachelor of applied science in education/social studies and further went on to complete her master’s of science education in literacy through SUNY Potsdam. To further her career in education, Mrs. Burker then completed the Educational Leadership Program with SUNY Oswego, receiving her School Building Leader and District Leader Certifications.
Mrs. Remington-Burker has been an employee with the Carthage Central School District since 2008. She began her career as a high school social studies teacher. In 2014, she was appointed as the Carthage High School assistant principal and in 2016 appointed as the Carthage Middle School Principal.
Over the past 13 years, Mrs. Remington-Burker has developed a strong knowledge of students, staff and the school community. She has a passion for student success and well-being as a community as a whole.
