CARTHAGE — Brittany Hobart has been missing in New York City for almost as long as she had been living there.
Kim Pound and her daughters have been walking more than 100 blocks a day in New York City, looking for their daughter and sister who’s been missing for over a week.
Ms. Hobart, 28, who grew up in Carthage and graduated from Indian River Central School, has been missing in New York City for roughly 10 days.
“At this point, I don’t even want to say it out loud, somebody would have seen her by now,” said Ms. Pound, who, despite her worries, still has hope. “I think somebody would have gotten her help or something, you know?”
Ms. Hobart was last seen on a security camera leaving her apartment at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Ms. Pound said she was wearing a blue and purple sweater with leggings and carrying cash. She does have a mental illness and was not taking her medication, her mother said, which will cause her to be highly disoriented.
Ms. Hobart’s twin sister, Brooke, and their other sister, Alexis White, have been staying in a hotel with their mother in the city. They walk around 150 blocks a day, passing out flyers and going business-to-business. Ms. Pound said it’s disheartening, going from a loyal north country where she grew up to New York City, where it seems to her that everyone has become desensitized to a missing person.
“A mother is standing there with a missing persons sign and they don’t even want to see it,” Ms. Pound said. “It’s a shock to see how many rude, cold-hearted people there are down here who don’t even want to look at the flyer and shoo you away when you try to show it to them.”
Ms. Hobart moved from Carthage to Nashville, Tenn., shortly after high school. She has always had a passion for music. She was Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz in a school play. She knows how to play violin and bass. She was moving from Nashville to New York City in the second week of August because she had just finished and album and was going to perform it around the city and “try to just have a blast,” she wrote in a recent Facebook post. Her mother was proud of her move.
“It was the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” Ms. Pound said. “Her dream was to always go to the city and live her best life.”
Ms. Hobart was last seen at 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. She weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call their local police department.
