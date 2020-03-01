Carthage nursing home evacuated Sunday

GARTHAGE — Due to a weather related incident, about 80 residents and 15 to 20 staff members were evacuated from Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 1045 West St., March 1.
“The facility staff immediately contacted the local Fire Department and EMS. In a matter of minutes, all first responders including the local fire department and EMS were on the scene with the evacuation of all residents and staff to local hospitals,” said a Carthage Center spokesperson.
Brian Draper, Carthage Volunteer Fire Department chief, said snow had blocked exhaust vents causing a build up of carbon monoxide excessing 2,000 parts per million in some parts of the facility.
Mr. Draper said initially residents were moved to an area where the readings were lower but then everyone was evacuated with those exhibiting symptoms taken to neighboring Carthage Area Hospital.
“Code HICS (Hospital Incident Command System) was called this morning at 8:13 a.m. and our ER went on diversion,” hospital spokesperson Taylour Scanlin said. “The hospital saw 44 residents. All residents were triaged by a nurse and provider. If they needed more treatment, they were sent to ER. If not, we housed them in our Physical Therapy and Conference areas. Six residents were sent to the ER. Out of the six, one was admitted. We were off diversion at 11:40 a.m. Code HICS was all clear at 2:14 p.m. All residents that we treated at the hospital with the exception of those in the ER, were transferred back to Carthage Center by 2:14 p.m.”
The fire chief said residents and staff who did not need to go to the hospital were transported to Carthage Elementary School by six district school buses. Ambulance services and fire departments throughout the area aided in the incident including West Carthage, Natural Bridge, Deferiet and Great Bend. A ambulances from Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Black River Ambulance Squad, Indian River, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Guilfoyle Ambulance as well as Lundy’s Medicial Transportation assisted in transportation to the hospital. Carthage police, state police and Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department assisted on the scene.
“Carthage Center would like to thank the local Carthage first responders for their quick response, support and sensitivity to our residents,” the nursing home spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.