CARTHAGE — It was hard to tell who was more excited, the teachers and staff of Carthage Central School District or their students who stood outside their homes as a Comet Pride Parade of Cars passed by.
Holding signs proclaiming “Let’s Go Comets” and “Comets -1,” the Dozier family watched as the parade of cars came up South Washington Street last week. The excitement grew as the parade turned in front of the Doziers’ State Street home. The family cheered, the teachers waved, honked their car horns and called out greetings to the family and their neighbors.
“The ‘Comet Pride Parade of Cars’ was one way for our teachers to reach out to our students and share a smile, a wave, or a message of hope,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer L. Premo. “During these uncertain times, it is important for our families and our community to know that the teachers at Carthage Central School are here for them, that we care about them, and we cannot wait for them to be able to return to school.”
About a dozen cars set out from Carthage Middle School en route to Fort Drum. Another two dozen or so left from West Carthage Elementary and about the same number departed from Carthage Elementary to go throughout the villages and countryside along school bus routes to send the message, “We Miss You” to students. A similar group from Black River Elementary paraded through the village of Black River and surrounding area.
“The turnout was absolutely tremendous,” Mrs. Premo said. “We are making a video that will be posted on our website for anyone who wants to see the parade of cars. The theme for today seemed to be, ‘We Are All in This Together.’ I am very proud of the faculty and staff for coming together to share support for our students.”
Students and their families stood outside their homes or waved from windows as the vehicles, decorated with streamers, balloons and signs with messages of support, passed by.
Michaela Dozier said the parade was “a great idea” and she was glad her family could participate and in turn show support for the school district. “It’s our town, our home.”
Mrs. Dozier and her family said they were doing OK with the situation. As a nurse she is still working as is her husband, Clarence, who is a food service employee. Both work at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility.
Their youngest, Aleah, said she misses school even though she is not yet in school.
Next door Kim Dixon and her daughter Ameya Marten, a seventh-grader, came out for the parade.
“It’s hard to keep on a healthy schedule without school,” Ms. Dixon said. “I’ve been encouraging her to get her school work done.”
Ameya said although she does not really like school, she misses it and is a bit bored being home.
Stephanie Bauder, with a sign on her minivan proclaiming, “Mrs. Bauder misses you,” participated in the Carthage Elementary parade. The fourth-grade teacher said the parade was nice.
“It was fun getting out to see some of the kids,” she said. “It makes you feel good about the community — we’re all in this together. I miss my students.”
She said she has kept in touch with her class through Google Classroom where she posts assignments and visits through online chat and FaceTime.
Unfortunately due to safety reasons, the parades did not go down every village street. However, the Carthage All Sports Booster Club invites district students to post their parade pictures on its Facebook page.
