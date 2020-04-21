CARTHAGE — With no one from the public to speak during the teleconference held April 20 in lieu of a public hearing on the 2020-21 tentative budget, the village Board of Trustees passed the budget as written.
The budget for the fiscal year starting June 1 is $3,953,071, reflects a decrease of $397,086 from last year’s $4,350,157 spending plan.
The tax levy is projected at $1,103,551, a decrease of $45,132 — 3.9% — from last year’s $1,148,683 amount raised by taxes.
The tax rate is slightly up — 0.6% — from $7.44 to $7.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value, however, due to a revaluation on property by the town of Wilna, many residents will see a decease in their taxes.
“The town of Wilna did a property reevaluation, which decreased the overall property assessments within the village,” Kristy L. O’Shaughnessy, village treasurer, said. “With the proposed tax rate increase, the majority of residents will see a decrease in their village tax bills.”
The village board president, G. Wayne McIlroy, pointed out there has not been a tax increase in the village since 2015.
Expecting a tight budget, the board did not pass a tax cap override.
The village treasurer said the village will take the lead from the state.
“Since the tentative budget was constructed prior to the state/country closing down due to COVID-19, we plan to suggest passing the budget similar to the way New York state passed their budget. We will limit spending to only necessary purchases until we have a more clear picture of the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on the village,” Mrs. O’Shaughnessy said.
Due to the loss of income from sales tax and other factors, Mr. McIlroy said the board will have to take another look at the budget.
“We’ll have to take a very serious look after the taxes are collected in June and make serious decisions to make cuts if need be,” the village president said. “No money will be spent except for emergencies until this virus thing is over if it ever is. We’ll have to see how much sales tax revenue is lost, then make drastic decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.