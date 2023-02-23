Carthage Post Office reopens

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Post Office, 521 State St., has reopened after closing due to a reported electrical problem.

According to a message sent to the village of West Carthage, posted on the municipality’s Facebook page, the Carthage postal employees were temporarily placed at the Watertown Post Office while the issues were repaired.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.