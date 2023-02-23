Carthage Post Office temporarily closed

CARTHAGE — Due to an electrical problem, the Carthage Post Office, 521 State St., is temporarily closed.
According to a message sent to the village of West Carthage, posted on the municipality’s Facebook page, the Carthage postal employees have been temporarily placed at the Watertown Post Office. The Carthage post office will remain closed until the issues are repaired.
