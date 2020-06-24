CARTHAGE — Due to the state’s regulations on gatherings, the village Board of Trustees extended the non-use of the recreation building at Community Park until July 31. The board agreed that the playground could be opened, but the skate park should remain closed until the area enters Phase IV.
The village previously canceled its summer recreation program, however program director Joanne Lazore has offered to create youth activities once the state allows. The board tabled the decision on Mrs. Lazore’s offer until next month.
The board also tabled the decision to hire summer help for the Department of Public Works until the next meeting.
