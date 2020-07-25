CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, at its July 20 meeting, approved the reopening of the recreation building at Carthage Park which has been closed since March. However, in addition to the rental fee, $300 for professional cleaning services will be charged in order to meet Centers for Disease Control guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Rental fees are $50 for four hours or less and $75 for longer usage.
In addition, the board approved the reopening of the skate park.
The board also decided not to hold a summer recreation program this year considering most neighboring communities have made the same decision.
