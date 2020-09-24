CARTHAGE — When Christopher J. Gamble, 26, of Carthage met his untimely death in March, his family requested that memorial donations be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad or the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.
The rescue squad used the $2,200 collected toward the purchase of a Stryler stair chair. The apparatus allows emergency medical personnel to more safely bring a patient down stairs or through tight spaces explained Nicholas Koepsell, the squad’s public relations coordinator, as family members gathered at the ambulance station Sept. 15.
“It’s a safer alternative to a stretcher for the patient and causes less strain on the body of the first responders,” Mr. Koespell said.
“It will make a big impact on our job,” squad chief Amanda Henry added. “It will allow us to treat patients more effectively.”
The chair, which cost about $3,500 bears a memorial plate — “In memory of Chris Gamble.”
“He was a big name in the community especially in sports,” Mr. Keopell said. “We wanted to honor him.”
The family expressed their appreciation.
“We want to thank the rescue squad and fire department for their support,” said the deceased’s uncle, Steve Gamble. “And thank the community and our friends for supporting this purchase in Chris’ memory.”
The date of the gathering marked six months since young Mr. Gamble’s death, his father, Jeff Gamble, pointed out.
“Chris was a hard worker and loved by all,” said his father, noting his son was in line to take over the family business, Gamble Distributors.
“I’m glad they bought something they can use and provide a needed service in the community,” Jeff Gamble said.
Chief Henry said they now have a stair chair in each of the squad’s four ambulances.
