CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the tentative budget for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year at 6:10 p.m. Monday via Zoom immediately following a public hearing to consider a local law to amend and restate a village code to clarify and add language with respect to filling swimming pools.
The tentative budget for the fiscal year beginning June 1 is $4,411,188 which is up $458,117 from last year’s $3,953,071 spending plan. The tax levy for the tentative budget is $1,121,724, 1.6% over last year’s amount paid by taxes of $1,103,551. The tax rate remains unchanged at $7.49 of assessed property value. With no anticipated tax increase, the board did not pass a tax cap override.
“The village board is committed to keeping the tax rate the same while providing a high level of service to its residents during these trying times,” said Kristy O’Shaughnessy, village treasurer.
The village president G. Wayne McIlroy said last year the board was very conservative in setting the budget and that the economic situation has not been as dire as predicted.
“It came out a lot better than I thought,” Mr. McIlroy said of the tentative budget.
He noted that last year there were expected shortages in funding from the state and that the village board put money into reserve funds for department needs.
“If things go well this year we will spend the funds on needed equipment,” the village president said.
He said the budget should pass following the public hearing.
