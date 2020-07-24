CARTHAGE — During the July 20 village Board of Trustees meeting, a three-month temporary certificate of occupancy for Zero Dock Street Restaurant was approved by the village Board of Trustees at 100% capacity which is currently decreased to 50% due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The certificate is temporary since parking requirements have not been met.
If there are major parking complaints or congestion observed, the next temporary permit will be issued at a reduced capacity.
The code enforcement officer had issued the restaurant owners a warning due to use of the building without a certificate of occupancy last month.
