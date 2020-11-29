CARTHAGE — One of the oldest churches in the state is gearing up for a yearlong commemoration of its 200 years.
St. James Catholic Church was the third parish founded in the state in 1785. James D. LeRay de Chaumont donated land on July 7, 1818 to erect a church with the title transferred to trustees in 1821. The Society of St. James Church Carthage was incorporated on Sept. 25, 1825 into the Diocese of Albany.
Instead of having one big celebration, the parishioners decided to have smaller monthly celebrations on different themes.
“By celebrating the anniversary every month, it will allow the parish to keep this historic event relevant all year,” planning committee chairman Joseph Margery said. “This will allow our parishioners to reflect on just how important this is and keep everyone engaged. As one of the oldest parishes in New York State, it’s important that our history is kept alive and that the community at large understands the role St, James has played in the history of Carthage.”
An Evening of Celebration will kick off the 200th anniversary commemoration with a New Year’s Eve party from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Augustinian Academy gymnasium.
The semi-formal event will include a buffet featuring prime rib or chicken provided by Zero Dock Street, music by the Britton Brothers, trivia, casino games and door prizes.
There will be no dancing and masks and temperature screening will be required.
Tickets at a cost of $40 individual or $75 per couple, must be purchased by Dec. 21, with payment received at the rectory within seven days of the reservation, or the reservation will be cancelled. To make a reservation visit http://www.catholicsofcarthagecopenhagen.org/dinnerreservations.html.
The gathering will be limited to 50 people.
“We will be in the gym so we can spread out,” Mr. Margrey said. “It’s not as big as we would have liked but we will keep with the regulations at the time.”
Other components of the year-long celebration include updating the history of the church and creating a parish cookbook.
“I encourage all parishioners, former parishioners and alumni of Augustinian Academy to submit their favorite recipes,” Jane Reape, cookbook chair said in a letter to parishers. “Ethnic recipes welcomed and appreciated as are all recipes. What a wonderful way to preserve your family recipes that have been handed down over the years.”
Submission forms in are available in the church’s gathering area and can be emailed to Mrs. Reape at janereape@yahoo.com by April 15.
There are also discussions of including a celebration of Christian music and the religious art inside of St. James Church.
Monthly themes:
January — New Year’s Eve kick-off dinner
February — Celebration of marriage
March — Lenten Parish Mission “Dare to be Holy”
April — Celebrating children of St. James
May — Celebrating Sisters of St. Joseph and the Augustinian Priests heritage
June — St. James Fair
July — Taste of St. James Cookbook
August — Parish picnic
September — Eucharistic Celebration
October — Celebration of Harvest Apple Festival
November — Time to give thanks
December — Carthage Festival Trees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.