CARTHAGE — Carthage Sayings announced Wednesday that it will contribute a total of $10,000 to local food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to help,” said Thomas Piche, president and CEO of Carthage Sayings. “Our Board Chairman, Mark Buckingham, actually came up with the idea. We have been completely absorbed with the SBA Paycheck Protection loans and helping our customers with financial challenge they are facing due to a loss of income. I was pleased that someone could look up and see another picture, another need.”
A press release from the bank points out the demand for food assistance is rising, just as the food banks are being struck by shortages. In addition, rising unemployment — close to 10 million Americans reportedly have lost their jobs in the second half of March factors into the need.
“The true number of newly unemployed is certainly higher, and many have little or no resources against the sudden loss in income,” states the press release. “Food Banks are serving more and more people every day.”
To add to the shortages at the food pantries, organizations that typically donate large volumes of food such as restaurants have shut down. Grocery stores ordinarily donate unsold inventory that is approaching its best-by date however customers have bought up those products. Without donations, the food pantries need to purchase items from the centralized food bank.
“Our communities are our greatest asset,” said the bank CEO. “We have branches every corner of the north country. This is where we live, work and play. We need to help each other meet the needs of those struggling during this pandemic. We are in this together.”
Money will be distributed to the following: Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and St. James Food Pantry, both in Carthage; Watertown Urban Mission; Croghan Food Pantry; Lowville Food Pantry and St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Clayton.
