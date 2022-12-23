CARTHAGE — As of the end of the year, one of the oldest banking institutions in the area will have a new president.
After 30 years at Carthage Savings and Loan, Thomas H. Piche` will retire and executive vice president Dale A. Klock will step up to take his place.
Reflecting back on his 27 years as bank president, Mr. Piche` sees the highlights as the renewal of downtown Carthage and his time on the Carthage Industrial Development Corporation board.
“When I arrived back in 1992, Carthage was in pretty tough shape,” said the outgoing bank president. “Downtown buildings were empty and decaying and then the (2002) fire hit us. This was literally the spark that lit us up to take action. We never looked back and I’m proud of everyone’s work to turn Carthage into a ‘Community of Choice’ for many since.”
He said another highlight was the bank’s recent Charter change that allows municipalities to have bank accounts.
“We are the first customer-owned bank in the country to obtain a National Bank charter,” Mr. Piche` said. “Many other high points are simply the good feeling of helping our members achieve their financial goals like purchasing their first home. It’s a great feeling knowing you made a difference.”
He sees the 2002 Carthage fire as a low point in his time as bank president.
“Sometimes you have to see the bottom to reach out for help,” he pointed out.
Carthage Savings has always encouraged its staff to be active in the community. Going into retirement, Mr. Piche` will continue with his volunteerism, serving on the boards of Advocate Drum and Samaritan Medical Center as well as remaining on the Carthage Savings board.
In addition, he plans to travel as much as possible.
“I believe it’s good for the mind, spirit and sole to discover as much as possible on your own versus television and news,” he said.
He said he and his wife, Lynette, will be moving to warm weather in the winter and live in Chaumont the rest of the year. The couple has two children, a daughter who is a teacher in Tupper Lake and a son who is a fish biologist Alaska.
“We enjoy boating, fishing and travel,” he said.
The soon-to-be retiree feels he is leaving the bank in good hands.
“I am confident and comfortable with Dale Klock stepping into the leadership position at Carthage Savings. Dale knows our members, the community and our staff,” Mr. Piche` said. “Dale will do a great job leading Carthage Savings and assure we remain a relevant force in the north country’s financial landscape.”
Mr. Klock has been at the bank since March 2002. During the past 20 years, he has had the title of first vice president/treasurer, then promoted to executive vice president/treasurer in 2014. Then, during the March 2022 annual meeting, he was appointed president in anticipation of Mr. Piche’s retirement at year end.
“I am humbled and honored that Mr. Piche would recommend me for the position of president/CEO and that the board is supportive of this transition,” said Mr. Klock. “Personally, I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much history in the north country. Over the course of the last 20 years, I have gained great knowledge of our ever evolving products and services. However, our strongest asset is our people who understand the importance of serving our members. I am very fortunate to work with all of them.”
He noted that with the charter conversion, he looks forward to working with local municipalities to assist with their financial needs.
In keeping with the bank’s encouragement of volunteerism, Mr. Klock serves on a number of boards and has leadership positions with several of the organizations. He is currently the vice president of the Carthage Area Hospital Board, president of the Meadowbrook Terrace board as well a member of the WPBS and Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization boards. He and his wife, Lori, have been married for 27 years and have a daughter, Olivia, who is a certified nurse assistant with Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.