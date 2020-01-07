CARTHAGE — A week after the Carthage Central School District Board of Education placed Superintendent Peter J. Turner on administrative leave, the board approved his retirement agreement, according to unapproved minutes recently posted on the district’s website.
During its Dec. 23 meeting, after about 90 minutes in executive session, the board granted Jennifer L. Premo tenure as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction effective Dec. 17 and approved the retirement agreement with Superintendent Turner, effective Dec. 18.
The board authorized school board President Garry Schwartz to execute any final agreement with Mr. Turner with the recommendation of the district’s school attorney.
Mrs. Premo was appointed acting superintendent during the Dec. 17 school board special meeting during which Mr. Turner was placed on administrative leave.
Mr. Turner was not available for comment and it is not known if he has accepted the retirement agreement. The school district has stated, “the district will not comment on confidential personnel items.”
In addition, at the Dec. 23 meeting, board vice president Anne Rohr was appointed as acting district clerk. Kelly O’Connor has been the district clerk since Mr. Turner took over as superintendent.
The minutes reflect that only the board members, Mrs. Premo and attorney Dominic S. D’Imperio, director of employer/employee relations for the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Watertown, were present at the Dec. 23 meeting.
Mr. Turner had planned to retire Dec. 31 but in the fall decided to stay on until the end of the school year as the search for a new superintendent continues. A district website notice posted Dec. 18 states the search for a superintendent has been reopened with a deadline of Jan. 31 for applications.
Mr. Turner started in the Carthage School District in 1985 as a social studies teacher. He taught eight years at the high school and three at the middle school. He left the school district, then returned in 2000 and served as the high school principal until 2007. After holding the superintendent position in a Champlain school he was hired here as district head in 2012.
