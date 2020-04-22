Carthage School District adjusts meal pick up

CARTHAGE — In an effort to minimize exposure to its staff, the Carthage Central School District has decided to move to one day a week for meal pick-up.
Any family in the district with a student ages 18 or younger can pick up food at one of the three pick-up sites — Black River Elementary, Carthage Elementary, or Carthage Middle School from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays only beginning April 28.
Families with children who have food allergies or other concerns should call the food service office at 315-493-5068 or email kfilus@carthagecsd.org or kmunn@carthagecsd.org.
If transportation is a problem call 315-493-0950.
